‘Something very historical’: Push for diverse Biden Cabinet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Native Americans are urging President-elect Joe Biden to make history by selecting one of their own to lead the Interior Department, which oversees the nation’s tribes. The push is setting up one of several looming tests of Biden’s pledge to have a Cabinet representative of Americans. African Americans, Mexican Americans, Asian Americans, Native Americans and other people of color see themselves as crucial to Biden’s defeat of President Donald Trump. In return, they say they want attention on problems affecting their communities — and want to see more people who look like them in positions of power.