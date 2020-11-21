Sudan boycotts faltering talks over Ethiopia’s mega-dam

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has boycotted talks for the first time between Nile Valley countries over Ethiopia’s controversial mega-dam, calling on the African Union to play a greater role in pushing forward the negotiations that have stalled for years. It was the first time that Sudan refused to attend the talks scheduled for Saturday with Ethiopia and its northern neighbor Egypt. The Sudanese Irrigation Minister said in a statement that the current approach to reaching a tripartite agreement on the filling and operation of the Ethiopia’s dam had not yielded results, and the AU should do more to facilitate the talks. Cairo has expressed for years its fears that the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance dam on the Blue Nile will dramatically threaten water supplies downstream.