Suit challenges expansion of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly is leading a suit filed Saturday in Pennsylvania challenging the use of mail-in ballots predominately cast by Democrats in lifting Joe Biden to victory in the presidential race in the state and seeking to block certification of the election results. The plaintiffs contend that the Legislature never followed the proper constitutional procedures to expand exceptions to in-person voting to institute a system of universal mail-in voting and are asking the court to throw out non-absentee mail-in ballots. Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a Twitter post that the elected officials and candidates who joined the suit “should be ashamed of themselves.”