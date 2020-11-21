The Holidays have arrived at the Roberson Museum

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It may be November, but the holiday spirit is in full swing at the Roberson Museum in Binghamton.

Not only do museum-goers get to walk into a winter wonderland of decorated Christmas trees from around the world, but the museum is also setting up arts and crafts for kids.

Today, it was making ornaments out of paper. Museum coordinators say they are happy to be implementing fun activities while staying safe.

If you missed the event, the museum says not to worry as they say there will be more fun events like these taking place throughout the month.

