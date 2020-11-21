Thousands protest against Netanyahu, despite wintry weather

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis have braved cool, wet weather to extend months of demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Several thousand people gathered outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday night. A similarly sized crowd protested outside Netanyahu’s private home in the upscale coastal town of Caesaria. Smaller gatherings took place at junctions and overpasses across Israel. Protesters say Netanyahu should resign while he is on trial for corruption charges and accuse him of mishandling the country’s coronavirus crisis. The crisis has sent unemployment skyrocketing. The protests are now in their sixth month, but organizers could face a challenge getting out large crowds as winter arrives.