Week offers snapshot of how Trump, Biden approach presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden spent the past week at his Delaware home carefully trying to build a government and preparing to take on a pandemic. President Donald Trump[ largely kept to himself behind closed doors at a mostly empty White House. He was busy angrily tweeting, and using his office and allies to try to subvert the results of an American election in a dangerous breach of democracy. If the differences between Trump and Biden weren’t already clear, then the days since the Nov. 3 election was decided have demonstrated the dramatically divergent ways in which they approach the job of commander in chief.