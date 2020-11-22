57 years since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy

(WBNG) -- Sunday marks the 57 year anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy was shot on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas as his motorcade drove through the city.

Kennedy was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetary just three days later.

JFK was the 35th President of the United States and one of the youngest.

His presidency included a number of foreign affairs accomplishments, as well as tensions. JFK was the president during the Cold War.

Kennedy was struck twice in the neck and head. Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested for the assassination, but he was shot and killed before going to trial.

JFK's legacy includes the creation of the Peace Corps, sending the Civil Rights Act bill to Congress, and the famed lines in his 1961 inauguration speech, "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."