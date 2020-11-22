Asian stocks rise ahead of US economic data amid virus fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks have risen as investors look ahead to quarterly U.S. economic data and updates on anti-coronavirus curbs on business amid wrangling over the American presidential election. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney rose while Hong Kong retreated. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Third-quarter U.S. economic growth data are due out Wednesday after Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended last week down as rising infection numbers eroded optimism about a possible vaccine. Investors have been rattled by decisions to re-impose anti-virus controls in the United States, Europe and some Asian countries that threaten to hamper retail spending, travel and other business activity.