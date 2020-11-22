Broome County COVID health alert names Endwell restaurant

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department issued a public health statement regarding a person who visited an Endwell restaurant and later tested positive for COVID-19.

The department of health asks if you were at the below location to self-quarantine and monitor yourself for symptoms of the virus until 14 days after the date of exposure.

The Brickyard in Endwell, 800 Hooper Rd.

Nov. 13 between 4:00 and 10:00 p.m.

Nov. 14 between 10:00 a.m and 4:00 p.m.

Nov. 15 between 5:00 and 10:00 p.m.

Nov.19 between 5:00 and 10:00 p.m.

The department of health says you should self-quarantine if you were at this location during the respective dates and time for 10 minutes or more.