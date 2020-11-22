Ellis Brothers Furniture brings holiday magic to downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Ellis Brothers Furniture on Court St. in Binghamton is adding some extra holiday magic to the year.

The store is projecting a digital display of holiday-themed stories on the side of their building for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The stories are called Digital Decorations, and the story currently playing is called 'Santa's Workshop'. It's a 10 minute story that loops once finished.

Ellis Brothers Furniture says beginning tomorrow, they will be projecting a special Thanksgiving story which will play through Thursday, but the Christmas story will return afterward.

The digital decorations are able to be spotted either by driving by the store or on the sidewalk.