Erdogan says Turkey’s place is in Europe before EU summit

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey sees itself as a part of Europe, but he has called on the European Union to keep its promises on issues such as Turkey’s membership bid and refugees. He spoke on Sunday before an EU leaders’ summit due to be held next month. In recent weeks, EU members have raised the prospect of sanctions against Turkey over its gas exploration missions in the eastern Mediterranean. Erdogan said in a virtual speech to ruling party members that “we always see ourselves as part of Europe.” He added: “We chose to favor Europe as long as they don’t force us to look elsewhere.”