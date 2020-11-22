Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 404 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in his final start at Heinz Field as shorthanded Pittsburgh rolled past Virginia Tech 47-14. The Panthers (5-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) were missing 16 players due to COVID-19 protocols. The missing players included leading receiver Jordan Addison and three starting offensive linemen. It hardly mattered. Relying heavily on short passes designed to take some of the pressure off the patchwork line in front of him, Pickett completed 35 of 52 passes as Pitt won its second straight following a four-game losing streak.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for 186 yards and ran for a touchdown to lead Iowa over Penn State 41-21. Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson combined for 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Hawkeyes, who won their third straight and snapped a six-game losing streak to Penn State. Iowa led 31-7 midway through the third quarter before Sean Clifford replaced Will Levis at quarterback for Penn State. Clifford completed a pair of touchdown passes that cut Iowa’s lead to 10 with just over a quarter left. The Nittany Lions fell to 0-5 for the first time in their 134-year history.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Snead scored two touchdowns, including a 95-yard kickoff return, and East Carolina beat Temple 28-3 on Saturday in a game delayed nearly an hour because of COVID-19 concerns. The game started roughly 50 minutes late after a Temple player was taken back to campus for a rapid COVID-19 test shortly before kickoff. As a result of the situation, five Temple defensive players, including three starters, were ruled out for game because of protocols. Another game-day announcement resulted in the Owls starting their fifth-string quarterback, walk-on Kamal Gray, after fourth-stringer Matt Duncan was suspended for violating team rules. Temple’s first three quarterbacks were already unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols or injuries.