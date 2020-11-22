More than 140 detained by police in Belarus protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Belarusian human rights group Viasna says more than 140 people have been arrested and many of them beaten by police during protests calling for the country’s authoritarian president to resign. The demonstrations that attracted thousands were the 16th consecutive Sunday of large protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. There have been near-daily protests since early August, but those on Sundays have been the largest. Protests have gripped Belarus since the Aug. 9 presidential election that official results say gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office but that the opposition and some poll workers say were manipulated.