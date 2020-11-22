‘Operation Christmas Child’ kicks off

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A local family and church members are donating shoes for children in need to honor a fallen trooper who was killed in 2014.

Sharyn Skinner has been collecting and donating shoes for 'Operation Christmas Child' in honor of her son who died while on duty; New York State Trooper Chris Skinner.

The collected shoes will be distributed to children in need in a number of countries.

In the first year of the project they donated 108 shoeboxes, and today they are donating 729 shoeboxes.

Sharyn Skinner and a few other family members delivered the boxes to the Calvary Community Church in Johnson City, where they were then shipped to the national distribution center in Baltimore Maryland.

Skinner says it was super important to continue the project, especially during the pandemic.

“Because the pandemic hit everyone worldwide,” Skinner said. “So these boys and girls with little to nothing are dealing with the pandemic as well.

Skinner also mentioned tomorrow is the last day to drop off shoeboxes at Calvary Community Church.