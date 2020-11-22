Owego Kitchen offers Thanksgiving ‘Food for Thoughts’ meals

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Kitchen hosted Thanksgiving Food for Thought meals open to members of the community today.

Customers were welcomed to order a package filled with Thanksgiving classics like turkey, pumpkin pie, and sauteed green beans.

The restaurant says they wanted to do this because many people will be dining for Thanksgiving, but some might be afraid to go to the grocery store due to the pandemic.

Each package was created to serve up to ten people.

Co-owner Julie Lovelass says she feels this has brought a lot of comfort to residents.

“When you can’t go and have Thanksgiving with your grandmother and you know that she’s home alone, at least she’ll still have a meal,” Lovelass said

Lovelass also mentioned they sold all 160 meals prepared last night.

Customers have the choice to either pick up the meal package or have it delivered to them.