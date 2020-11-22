Police dog dies in fall down shaft during burglary search

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a police K-9 officer in Pennsylvania died in a fall down an elevator shaft while assisting police in a search for burglary suspects. Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, officers in Johnstown were dispatched to a burglary at the old Goodwill warehouse and quickly apprehended two of five suspects. K-9 Titan was helping to search the five-story building but fell through an unsecured open elevator shaft on the fourth floor. All five suspects were eventually taken into custody. Police said K-9 Titan had “served honorably” with the Johnstown Police Department since 2014 and died “in the line of duty.”