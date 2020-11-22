Road closed due to house fire in Kirkwood on Rt. 11

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- A house fire on US route 11 in Kirkwood has closed off access to the road Sunday afternoon.

According to NY State Troopers at the scene, the fire took place in a 2 story apartment building located at 1397 Rt. 11.

Police told 12 News all of the occupants have been safely removed from the building.

One of the residents told us he "didn't know what had happened, but was told to get out of the building", and did.

There are no confirmed injuries at this time, and the extent of damage is still being investigated.

Stay with 12 News for updates as we work on gathering more details on the cause of the fire and the status of the building.