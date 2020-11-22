Russia’s health system under strain as the virus surges back

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s health care system has been under severe strains in recent weeks, as a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic has swept the country. Across Russia, 81% of hospital beds that have been set aside for virus patients were full last week. Reports in Russian media have painted a bleak picture. Hospital corridors are filled with patients on gurneys and even the floor. Bodies are seen in black plastic bags piling up on floors of a morgue. Long lines of ambulances wait for their turn at hospitals. Pharmacies put up signs on the door listing drugs they no longer have in stock. One doctor says her hospital is “very seriously choking” under the growing tide of coronavirus patients.