Steelers dominate skidding Jaguars 27-3, remain unbeaten

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh’s most dominant defensive performance of the season kept the Steelers perfect. Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and the Steelers steamrolled their way to 10-0 with a 27-3 win in Jacksonville on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Jake Luton looked lost most of the day against the Steelers, who allowed just 206 yards and finished with two sacks. They celebrated each turnover by running into the end zone and posing for the cameras. Ben Roethlisberger and Co. gladly shared the spotlight with one of the league’s most disruptive defenses.