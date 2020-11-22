The Smoke Out BBQ holds fundraiser for local fire department

SMITHVILLE FLATS (WBNG) -- The Smoke Out BBQ food truck was parked at the Smithville Fire Department for a fundraiser benefiting the junior explorer's group.

Customers could purchase many of the food truck’s favorites like pulled pork tacos.

10% of all the proceeds from today will help expand the junior explorer's program, like with things such as purchasing new equipment.

Smoke Out Barbeque owner Patrick McKay says doing this fundraiser is a good way of giving back to the community.

“As a small business, we really wanted to take an opportunity to get our name out there,” McKay said. “And what better way to do that then to help your local community out.”

McKay also mentioned they plan to do this fundraiser again in the foreseeable future.