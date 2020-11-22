Tioga County Boys and Girls Club holds annual free Thanksgiving dinner

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Boys and Girls Club held a free Thanksgiving dinner for members of the community.

Organizers say the goal was to provide as many meals as possible to those who need them.

All participants had to do was pull up to the site and indicate how many meals they needed then pop their trunk. Volunteers then put the meals in their trunk.

Volunteer Lisa Curatolo says each meal is filled with Thanksgiving favorites.

"It's turkey breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie," Curatolo said. "Because everyone needs pumpkin pie for dinner, right?"

They started giving out the meals at 3 p.m. this afternoon and said they'd be there until the last one was gone.