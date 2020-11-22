Turnovers cost the Eagles again in another loss vs Browns

Turnovers and sloppy mistakes cost the Philadelphia Eagles again. It’s a recurring theme in a season that is spiraling downward. Carson Wentz threw a Pick-6, got sacked for a safety and the offense committed two turnovers inside Cleveland’s 10 in a 22-17 loss Sunday. Wentz was sacked five times, got hurried and hit numerous times and threw two more interceptions, increasing his NFL-leading total to 14. He also tossed a pair of touchdown passes. Miles Sanders fumbled at the Browns 4 on a first down on Philadelphia’s opening drive.