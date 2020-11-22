Windy, Rainy Night

TONIGHT: Isolated showers early with scattered to widespread showers developing between 10PM and 12AM. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will warm overnight. Low of 45, temperature range of 39-48 degrees. Winds will be out of the south, southeast at 10-20 mph, gusting occasionally up to 35.



MONDAY: Rain showers ending early in the morning between 7-10AM from west to east. 60% Early. Total precipitation accumulation of 0.25-0.5". Partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High of 42 (38-44). Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Isolated lake effect snow showers. 30%. Low of 28 (26-30). Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy during the morning with lake effect snow showers tapering off. 20% AM. Clouds thinning during the afternoon leading to partly cloudy skies. High of 37. Low of 28. Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing during the evening. 30% Late. Showers will continue overnight becoming more widespread. High of 48. Low of 40.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain 40%. High of 52. Low of 38.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 50. Low of 38.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 44. Low of 33.



SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High of 47.

Over the next few hours, a warm front will begin to push through the region leading to warming temperatures and isolated rain showers. Rain will begin to become more widespread later on with the steadiest rainfall coming down during the early morning hours on Monday.



Showers taper off by mid morning on Monday leading to some dry time before lake effect snow showers get going after sunset. Snow will be light and nothing is expect for accumulation for most but a few isolated locations could pick up a coating.



This unsettle pattern will be the theme of the week as there will be another chance for precipitation Wednesday evening into Thursday.