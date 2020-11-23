A cold and blustery day

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers ending. 0-.10” 20% High 30s Wind NW 10-20 G25

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-2” Low 28 (26-30) Wind NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 38 (36-40) Wind NW 5-15 mph

A cold front will come through this morning. After an early high in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will be in the 30s by this afternoon. We'll have early rain showers, maybe a few snow showers. The chance of precipitation will decrease through the morning.

With colder air moving in and a brisk northwest wind, we'll have lake effect snow showers tonight.

We'll be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy Tuesday with seasonable temperatures. Two lows will approach Tuesday night. There will be some snow showers late Tuesday night.

These lows will give us clouds and showers for Wednesday and Thursday, Thanksgiving.

It looks like we'll end the week with mostly cloudy skies and above average temperatures. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the weekend with highs in the 40s.

