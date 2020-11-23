A few lake effect showers overnight

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers and flurries. Wind: W 6-8 mph. Low: 28 (25-30)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of show showers and flurries early. Wind: NW 3-9 mph. High: 37 (35-40)

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow showers. Wind: S 5-8 mph. Low: 27 (25-30)

Forecast Discussion

The gusty winds we've been dealing with throughout today will bring in some colder air through Tuesday as well as some nuisance lake effect snow showers overnight. These snow showers won't accumulate to much, with most seeing a quick coating, if anything at all. Lows tonight will be in the 20s to near 30.

Tomorrow, we could see a few quick snow showers or flurries linger into the morning, but then we'll see some clearing as we head into the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday we'll see another round of snow showers. Once again, not accumulating to much at all. Higher elevations, as per usual, have the best chance at seeing any accumulating snow, but it won't amount to much.

On Wednesday, we'll see the chance for some scattered showers, but we start to warm up with highs int the upper 40s to near 50. We'll see another round of showers for Thanksgiving, too, but it'll be a mild day with highs into the low 50s.

The remainder of the next seven days looks pretty quiet with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s through Monday.