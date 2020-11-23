Binghamton men’s basketball set to tip off Dec. 5

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton men's basketball team will begin its non-conference schedule Saturday, December 5.

The Bearcats will host MAAC member Marist, for a 2 p.m. tip-off.

The schedule has been revised a number of times, and the current schedule is subject to change depending on COVID-19 protocols.

Following the home opener, the men will head to Marist Sunday, December 6. They return home to host Quinnipiac Saturday, December 12 at 2 p.m.

Binghamton's fourth non-conference game is a home game against Canisius on Tuesday, December 22.

The Bearcats are set to begin conference play the weekend beforehand, as they host Stony Brook Saturday and Sunday December 19-20.

Fans are not allowed to be in attendance. Games will be broadcast on ESPN+ or ESPN 3.