Bulldogs team up to give back during Holiday season

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Bulldogs are giving back this Holiday season, collecting toys for the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital.

The idea originated from Endwell native Bobbi-Jo Ocker, who said the idea for her "cheer bags" grew after posting on Facebook.

"This initially started with donations," she said. "My friends on my Facebook page, that's how this first wave of bags came through."

Binghamton Bulldogs owner Jimmy Evans took notice, and wanted to jump on board.

"We just wanted to kind of piggyback on it, and do whatever we can to contribute and help raise as many bags as we possibly could," said Evans.

Evans said being a community based franchise encourages the team to give back in any way they can.

"We have some players on the team that come from this community and we want to make sure that every opportunity that we can connect with members of our community to give back and help support in any way that we possibly can," said Evans.

Ocker said getting support from the Bulldogs means a lot.

"To have someone reach out and say they want to partner and make it bigger and better it just makes my heart happy for the kids that need a little bit more," she said.

Ocker and Evans said their goal is to reach sixty bags. Ocker said the deadline to donate is December 10.

To donate, Ocker said you can message her on Facebook by searching her name.

You can also donate through the Bulldogs by dropping bags off at St. Ambrose Church in Endicott at 6 p.m. any week day.