County by county, Pennsylvania officials report vote results

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — County election boards across Pennsylvania are deciding whether to certify election results to the Department of State. The Monday deadline is an important milestone in the tabulation of votes for the presidential contest and other races. A Department of State spokesperson isn’t saying which counties have reported so far, and it’s unclear whether an update would be issued at day’s end. Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency with the help of Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. His margin in the state over Republican President Donald Trump currently stands at more than 81,000 out of nearly 7 million cast. The Electoral College meets Dec. 14.