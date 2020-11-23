East Middle School to go remote following positive COVID-19 Cases

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The East Middle School in the Binghamton City School District will move to remote learning for Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The BCSD says the decision is due to two students testing positive for COVID-19.

The district says hybrid learning will return on Monday, Nov. 30.

Students who need meals can pick them up at the school on Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., or Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.







