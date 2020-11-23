Firefighters request to be included in first wave of vaccinations

(WBNG) -- The International Association of Firefighters requested state governors include firefighters and emergency services personal in the first wave of vaccine administrations.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Nov. 9 that vaccines will be administered in five separate phases.

Firefighters and other first responders are part of phase two in that plan. Healthcare workers in patient settings, long-term care facility workers who interact with residents regularly and most at-risk long-term care facility patients are included in the first phase.

The association says vaccinating firefighters will help public safety and communities.

According to the association, firefighters have an increased risk of being infected with COVID-19. They say 30,000 firefighters have been exposed to the virus and 17,000 have been forced to quarantine or self-isolate. At least 19 have died, they said.