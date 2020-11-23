Frying your turkey this year? Here’s how to avoid turkey troubles

(WBNG) -- If this is your first time frying a turkey, you will want to make sure you prepare ahead of time, as situations can get dangerous quickly.

"It's in the blink of an eye, really," said Captain Bob Blakeslee, with the Johnson City Fire Department.

No matter how you cook your bird, fire officials say it isn't as simple as tossing it into the oven or deep fryer.

"If the oil starts bubbling and it comes over the top of the pan, then you run the risk of it coming down onto the burner," said Blakeslee. "The oil is flammable, it ignites, which in turn starts to ignite all of the vapors around it."

Once that happens, it can be tricky to contain a rapidly spreading fire. However, if you are still planning on taking out the deep fryer, there are a few safety tips from the Firemen's Association of the State of New York you should follow.

Make sure you have the right oil-to-turkey ratio. Too much oil, and you'll find yourself with a fire.

Do the cooking outside, away from any decks, patios, or overhangs on your home.

Cook on a level surface.

Make sure to have a "3-foot kid- and pet-free zone" around your turkey fryer to prevent burn injuries.

Make sure your turkey is thawed. A frozen turkey will cause oil to splatter.

Monitor the temperature of your fryer and turkey.

Luckily, firefighters like Blakeslee say they don't see situations like this too often. By taking some extra steps, you'll not only have a safe Thanksgiving, but also a perfectly cooked Thanksgiving turkey.