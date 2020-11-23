German warship searches Libya-bound Turkish freighter

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Germany were at loggerheads over an incident in the Mediterranean Sea, during which a German frigate enforcing an arms blockade against Libya intercepted and searched a Turkish freighter. Turkey said on Monday that personnel from the German frigate Hamburg were flown by helicopter aboard the Turkish vessel Rosaline-A on Sunday off the coast of Libya. They conducted an hours-long search which Turkey dismissed as “illegal under international laws.” Germany’s Defense Ministry said Turkey ordered a halt to the search which forced the German team to depart before completing their work. The ministry said that during the search, the team had found no cargo that was in violation of the weapons embargo.