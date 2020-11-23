Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge brings in a massive donation for CHOW

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- What started as a friendly competition between three levels of government, resulted in a big win for the local community.

The 2nd Annual Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge raked in over 10,000 meals in donations over a week-long period.

The donations were made up of non-perishable food items and monetary donations.

From Nov 16 to 20 barrels were set up in the lobbies of The County Office Building, The State Office Building, and Binghamton City Hall.

This year, Feeding America projected that 35,000 people would become food insecure due to the pandemic, that's in contrast to 25,000 people being food insecure in the year 2019.

"What sometimes gets lost in these numbers is these folks are real people, they're neighbors, they're grandmothers, they're students, they're children, they're struggling single moms, they're coworkers, all who are having trouble accessing food," said Les Aylesworth the Director for CHOW.

Each year, CHOW and its network of 100 partner agencies distribute 2.2 million pounds of food to those in need.

For every $1 donated, CHOW is able to distribute 4 meals to families who are food insecure, you can send a monetary donation to CHOW by going here.

According to CHOW in Broome County, 1 in 8 individuals and 1 in 5 children are food insecure.