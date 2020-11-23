Gun-toting congresswoman-elect may carry Glock at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — An aide to a firearms-toting congresswoman-elect says she has already asked Capitol Police about carrying her weapon on Capitol grounds once she’s sworn into office. The practice is allowed for members of Congress under decades-old congressional regulations. Republican Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert of Colorado is a conservative guns-rights advocate who made the inquiry recently. One of her future colleagues says other members of Congress already carry firearms. The public is barred from carrying guns in the Capitol and its grounds. Boebert’s office declined to make her available for an interview. An aide says her conversation with the Capitol Police was an inquiry about the rules.