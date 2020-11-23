Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh’s most dominant defensive performance of the season kept the Steelers perfect. Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and the Steelers steamrolled their way to a 10-0 record with a 27-3 win in Jacksonville on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Jake Luton looked lost most of the day against the Steelers, who allowed just 206 yards and finished with two sacks. They celebrated each turnover by running into the end zone and posing for the cameras. Ben Roethlisberger and Co. gladly shared the spotlight with one of the league’s most disruptive defenses.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kareem Hunt hurdled Philadelphia’s Jalen Mills on a touchdown run, Olivier Vernon stepped up with star Myles Garrett out with COVID-19 by getting three sacks and a safety and the Cleveland Browns stayed firmly in the playoff picture with a wet 22-17 win over the Eagles. Hunt’s leaping 5-yard score came shortly after a dazzling 54-yard run by Nick Chubb as the Browns (7-3) finally found traction in their running game in a constant downpour. Cleveland also got a 50-yard interception return for a TD in the first half by linebacker Sione Takitaki. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions and was sacked four times.

UNDATED (AP) — Turnovers and sloppy mistakes cost the Philadelphia Eagles again. It’s a recurring theme in a season that is spiraling downward. Carson Wentz threw a Pick-6, got sacked for a safety and the offense committed two turnovers inside Cleveland’s 10 in a 22-17 loss Sunday. Wentz was sacked five times, got hurried and hit numerous times and threw two more interceptions, increasing his NFL-leading total to 14. He also tossed a pair of touchdown passes. Miles Sanders fumbled at the Browns 4 on a first down on Philadelphia’s opening drive.