‘Owego for Equality’ calls on community to partake in county law enforcement survey

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Local advocacy group 'Owego for Equality is encouraging Tioga County residents to take part in the county's new survey on police reform which went live today.

Owego for Equality was formed in the wake of the death of George Floyd and has been rallying for police reform at the local level ever since.

Called the Tioga County Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative, Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey announced the program last week. It's in response to Governor Cuomo's executive order from June which mandated that local governments work with their communities on the issue of police reform.

The centerpiece of the program is the thirty question community survey which Owego for Equality founding member Irena Raia says is a step in the right direction, but just a small step in what needs to be a bigger process.

"I'm going to take it for the win that it is," she said. "But I'm holding my breath to see what happens with the result of the survey. I think it's really good to ask for community engagement and that was something we were pushing for with our protests and engaging with the community in general."

The survey includes a section to write in areas where residents feel the Sheriff's office can improve. She says contrary to what people may think her organization does not support depriving the police department of funding, but rather reallocating resources to better handle issues of mental health and addiction while making it easier for officers to do their jobs.

"Our police officers especially our local ones have an incredible difficult job and those of us in my organization don't disparage that, they put their lives on the line for the community," she said. "but I think it's a huge ask to expect them to also be social workers. I would like to see at least talk about redistribution of funding for social workers to partner with officers when they have calls involving mental health or addiction crisis."

She added that the survey is an opportunity for community members to step up and take a stand for racial equality.

12 News reached out to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office for comment, we have yet to hear back.