Pennsylvania bars, restaurants to prohibit alcohol sales night before Thanksgiving

(WBNG/WENY) -- On Monday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcohol Wednesday night leading into Thanksgiving.

The alcohol ban will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday and go through 8 a.m. Thursday.

The governor's office says the move aims to stop people from going to bars and restaurants the night before Thanksgiving.

Additionally, a stay at home advisory was issued beginning Monday.

The announcement was made alongside Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine.