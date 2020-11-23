Pennsylvania bars, restaurants to prohibit alcohol sales night before Thanksgiving

Pennsylvania bars, restaurants to prohibit alcohol sales night before ThanksgivingNew
(WBNG/WENY) -- On Monday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcohol Wednesday night leading into Thanksgiving.
The alcohol ban will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday and go through 8 a.m. Thursday.
The governor's office says the move aims to stop people from going to bars and restaurants the night before Thanksgiving.
Additionally, a stay at home advisory was issued beginning Monday.
The announcement was made alongside Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine.