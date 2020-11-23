Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan

LONDON (AP) — Haircuts, shopping trips and visits to the pub will be back on the agenda for millions of people when a four-week lockdown in England comes to an end next week. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that on Dec. 2 the government will lift the stay-at-home instruction introduced early this month to curb a new surge in coronavirus cases. Shops, gyms, personal care businesses and leisure facilities will be allowed to reopen, and collective worship and weddings can resume. Fans will also be allowed back into sports stadiums for the first time since March. Johnson said “the scientific cavalry is now in sight,” and breakthroughs in mass testing and vaccines should eliminate the need for lockdowns by the spring.