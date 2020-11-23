The story behind that cheerful holiday display at Ellis Brothers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It's story time at Ellis Brothers Furniture in Downtown Binghamton.

Yesterday we told you about the store's new holiday display, projecting holiday stories onto the side of the building. Today, 12 News got a look at how the images are created.

Staff say they are projected from inside the third floor onto a large translucent white sheet stretched over one of the building's picture windows. Once night falls the projector is turned on, beaming the image onto the white sheet and it appears from the outside as though the window is a giant movie screen.

Rebecca Ellis says they had a Christmas tree in the window last year, but they felt people could use a little bit of extra holiday cheer this year. That's when they decided to purchase the projector and the movies to share with everyone.

"We hope that it makes them happy and brings them a little bit of holiday cheer and makes them feel warm inside," she said. "We kind of knew people would like it and enjoy it this year with 2020 not being so exciting and the holidays coming fast."

They'll be playing a thanksgiving story until later this week when they'll switch to a 10 minute one about Santa's workshop.