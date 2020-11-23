Trump aims to box in Biden abroad, but it may not work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is enacting new rules and regulations that it hopes will box in President-elect Joe Biden on numerous foreign policy matters. In a bid to cement President Donald Trump’s legacy in international affairs, the White House, State Department and other agencies have been working on new pronouncements on Iran, Israel, China and elsewhere. While many of these actions can be reversed by Biden with the stroke of the pen, they will still demand the time and attention of the new administration amid a host of other priorities.