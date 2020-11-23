Tully Rinckey Law Firm and Price Chopper hand out turkeys to local veterans and service members

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Tully Rinckey PLLC, Price Chopper and Market 32 teamed up to hand out free Thanksgiving turkeys to local veterans and service members.

They handed out about 200 turkeys outside the Tully Rinckey office in Vestal.

The law firm says this is their way of giving back to veterans for their service.

Those picking up turkeys were able to drive up to the truck and someone would place the turkey in their car.

Founding partner Greg Rinckey says it was important the firm continues to give back to veterans, especially this year.

“This is a year of many challenges and there’s a lot of people who truly need it,” Rinckey said. “We’re happy to provide it.”

Rinckey also mentioned they will continue handing out turkeys tomorrow in Albany.