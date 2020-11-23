West Virginia miner killed; 6th US coal mining death of 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner has died in a workplace accident in southern West Virginia. The governor’s office says the accident occurred at Panther Mining’s American Eagle Mine in the Kanawha County community of Dawes. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Taylor Meldin Halstead of Bob White. Details surrounding the death were not immediately released. It’s the sixth coal mining fatality nationwide this year. There have been two deaths apiece in West Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the fewest coal mining fatalities in a year nationally was eight in 2016.