Wolf administration discusses resources to help Pennsylvanians deal with holiday stressors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- As people stay home for the holidays and winter approaches, mental health is on the forefront of the Wolf administration's minds.

Secretary of Human Services Rebecca Miller says this holiday season will not be easy.

Miller reminded Pennsylvanians they can use the Persevere PA Support and Referral helpline. It’s a free resource with staffed case workers to help anyone dealing with anxiety and other challenged emotions, due to the pandemic.

Miller says when you make a call you will be met with the compassion, empathy and the support you deserve.

“The helpline can be something that you use once or twice if you’re feeling down or stressed,” Miller said. “Or if you feel like if you want to broaden your support network and start working with a counselor longer term.”

The PA Council on Aging is offering a new program available for older adults called Strengthening Older Lives Online or SOLO

Solo offers tips for older adults so they can maintain their best self either physically, mentally and spiritually.

Executive Director Faith Haeussler says the council on aging hopes older adults use this to safe guard their mental health.

“This can be used in a self guided way or in a group setting,” Haeussler said. “And we hope that older adults find this helpful during extraordinary stressful time.”

This interactive health and wellness program can be found on the council on aging’s website.