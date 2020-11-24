A light snow shower overnight

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of snow showers. Less than 0.5” expected. Wind: S 5-10 mph Low: 28 (25-30)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of PM showers. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 46 (44-50)

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 80% chance of showers. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 38 (35-40)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure building in gave us a chilly day today, but things will become more active as we head into the overnight. Some light snowfall will pass through overnight along a warm front. Accumulations less than 0.5” are expected. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing periods of rain mostly in the evening and into Wednesday night. Rain is expected to become most widespread overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s, but we warm up into the 50s for Thanksgiving. Scattered showers stick around through much of the day on Thanksgiving as well.

High pressure will build back in on Friday giving us a quiet end to the week, and start to the weekend. Highs on Friday will continue to be near 50, but by Saturday and Sunday lows will drop back into the 40s.

Our next chance for seeing some rain will come Monday. Highs drop into the 30s for the start of December on Tuesday.