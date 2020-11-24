Coast Guard suspends search for missing fishing vessel crew

BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard has called off the search for the four-member crew of a Maine fishing boat that sank off Massachusetts. The Coast Guard says a cutter that remained on the scene overnight was joined Tuesday morning by a fixed-wing aircraft, but the crew could not be located. The 82-foot Emmy Rose based in Portland, Maine, went down about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, around 1:30 a.m. Monday. It was heading for Gloucester, Massachusetts. The search was hampered Monday by 6- to 8-foot seas and 35 mph winds, but weather conditions had improved Tuesday.