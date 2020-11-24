Early flurries

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Early snow showers. 0-T” 30% High 38 (34-40) Wind NW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1” Low 28 (24-30) Wind E becoming S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.20” 30% High 48 (44-50) Wind S 10-20 mph

We'll be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy today with seasonable temperatures. There will be some early lake effect snow showers.

Two lows will approach Tuesday night. There will be some snow showers late Tuesday night.

These lows will give us clouds and showers for Wednesday and Thursday, Thanksgiving.

Even with a cold front approaching, we'll end the week with mostly cloudy skies and above average temperatures. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the weekend with highs in the 40s. Clouds and showers Monday.

