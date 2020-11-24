Elizabeth Church Manor nursing home designated as COVID-19 hotspot

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Tuesday that the United Methodist Homes Elizabeth Church Manor senior care facility is a now COVID-19 hot spot.

It joins Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on the list of hot spots in the county. Bridgewater became a hotspot for the second time this year in October.

Garnar said the county is working with these nursing homes to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

However, he stated less than 10% of the county's 580 cases are tied to congregate care facilities and most are tied to community spread.

Garnar asks county residents to follow COVID-19 guidelines throughout the holidays.