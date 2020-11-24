Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has reached a settlement with the parents of Seth Rich, a former Democratic National Committee employee who was killed in 2016. Authorities have concluded that he died in a botched robbery attempt, but a Fox story later falsely suggested that Seth Rich had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. There was a false Internet conspiracy theory that suggested that leaked emails had something to do with Rich’s death. Joel and Mary Rich had accused Fox of exploiting their son’s death and subjecting them to emotional distress. They said they hoped the media will take more caution in the future. Neither the Riches nor Fox would disclose terms of the deal.