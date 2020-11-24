Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda’s condition improves

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda’s condition has improved while he remains hospitalized in Southern California. A Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman says the 93-year-old former Dodgers manager has been taking online calls with former players and coaches at a hospital in Orange County. The team first announced he was hospitalized on Nov. 15. Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.