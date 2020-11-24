Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say they’re not getting caught up in what their 10-0 start means. Pittsburgh became the 17th team since 1970 to win its first 10 games when it rolled past overmatched Jacksonville. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he’s not into comparing his team to the 1972 Miami Dolphins that went undefeated or even the 2008 Steelers that won the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl. Roethlisberger says the goal is to win a championship, not finish the year 19-0. Pittsburgh will get a chance to get to 11-0 when they host Baltimore on Thanksgiving.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have too many problems to pin the blame on one person. While coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz get most of the criticism for the team’s 3-6-1 record, which is good enough for first place in the pitiful NFC East, there’s plenty of blame to be spread around. Wentz is having the worst season of his career with 18 turnovers, including 14 interceptions. But there are several reasons why he’s struggling. Pederson continues to dismiss any questions about benching his quarterback because he sees Wentz getting little help.

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have traded center Tony Bradley to Philadelphia for guard Zhaire Smith. The Pistons announced the deal with the 76ers on Monday. Detroit acquired Bradley in a recent trade with Utah. Bradley appeared in a career-high 58 games last season, averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. Smith was a first-round draft pick in 2018 by Phoenix and was dealt to Philadelphia. He played in 13 games over the past two seasons for the 76ers, averaging 3.7 points.

UNDATED (AP) — Turnovers and sloppy mistakes cost the Philadelphia Eagles again. It’s a recurring theme in a season that is spiraling downward. Carson Wentz threw a Pick-6, got sacked for a safety and the offense committed two turnovers inside Cleveland’s 10 in a 22-17 loss Sunday. Wentz was sacked five times, got hurried and hit numerous times and threw two more interceptions, increasing his NFL-leading total to 14. He also tossed a pair of touchdown passes. Miles Sanders fumbled at the Browns 4 on a first down on Philadelphia’s opening drive.